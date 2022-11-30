First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 527,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,738 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 3.41% of First Trust Water ETF worth $38,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 516,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,565,000 after buying an additional 17,997 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 434,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,658,000 after buying an additional 9,883 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 229,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,522,000 after buying an additional 8,645 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in First Trust Water ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,435,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,963,000 after buying an additional 19,044 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Water ETF alerts:

First Trust Water ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of FIW opened at $81.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.17 and its 200-day moving average is $76.90. First Trust Water ETF has a 12-month low of $67.47 and a 12-month high of $95.17.

First Trust Water ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.