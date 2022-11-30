LPL Financial LLC Reduces Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,816 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.05% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $38,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,245 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 3,562 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 316,427 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,166,000 after buying an additional 15,590 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 71,046 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,020,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $537,855.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,769,749.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $192,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $537,855.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,769,749.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,715 shares of company stock worth $1,125,226. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.3 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRTX stock opened at $316.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $81.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $185.46 and a 12 month high of $323.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $301.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $287.44.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $318.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $281.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.33.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

