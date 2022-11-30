LPL Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,151,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,112 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $38,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALF. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 38.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,368,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,082,000 after purchasing an additional 936,182 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 137.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,108,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,448,000 after acquiring an additional 641,173 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 526.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 630,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,255,000 after acquiring an additional 530,188 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 186.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 343,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,778,000 after acquiring an additional 223,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 592,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,948,000 after acquiring an additional 176,896 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

CALF stock opened at $38.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.48.

