VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 450,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221,930 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 2.58% of VanEck Agribusiness ETF worth $38,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MOO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 141.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,059,000 after purchasing an additional 73,209 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,586,000 after purchasing an additional 8,142 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 280.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 106,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,686,000 after purchasing an additional 78,743 shares during the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,750,000. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 36,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of MOO opened at $91.87 on Wednesday. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a one year low of $80.50 and a one year high of $109.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.51.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

