LPL Financial LLC Boosts Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,886 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $39,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Chubb by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total value of $5,000,037.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 594,671 shares in the company, valued at $115,282,920.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total value of $5,000,037.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 594,671 shares in the company, valued at $115,282,920.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,000,027.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 570,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,638,020.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,527 shares of company stock worth $15,811,469. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chubb Stock Performance

Several brokerages have weighed in on CB. Barclays lifted their target price on Chubb to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Chubb from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.73.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $216.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.76. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $173.78 and a 52-week high of $218.99.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.15. Chubb had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 15.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 23.15%.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

