Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Stock Holdings Lifted by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 611,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,638 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.79% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $39,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVUS. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 471,027.1% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 989,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,348,000 after purchasing an additional 989,157 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC grew its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 42.3% in the second quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 776,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,534,000 after purchasing an additional 230,872 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 303.6% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 305,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,532,000 after purchasing an additional 229,590 shares in the last quarter. AWM Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1,136.8% in the second quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 242,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,782,000 after buying an additional 223,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $13,291,000.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVUS opened at $70.80 on Wednesday. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.78 and a fifty-two week high of $81.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.37.

