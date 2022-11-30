Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 930,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,882 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.07% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF worth $41,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XSVM. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,027,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,374,000 after purchasing an additional 418,318 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 476.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 290,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,662,000 after acquiring an additional 240,340 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,105,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 645.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 138,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,155,000 after acquiring an additional 120,011 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,126,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF stock opened at $49.48 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.24 and a 200 day moving average of $46.68. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $41.01 and a 12 month high of $56.08.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Profile

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSVM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.