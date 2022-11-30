Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 301,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,476 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 1.13% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $39,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Wealthpoint LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA MGC opened at $137.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.47. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $121.30 and a twelve month high of $170.00.

