LPL Financial LLC Purchases 107,261 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 73.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 253,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,261 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $39,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 161,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,429,000 after purchasing an additional 7,323 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 3,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 4,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. First National Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $296,000. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total transaction of $452,316.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,527 shares in the company, valued at $3,277,340.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

PNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $191.00 to $171.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.56.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $164.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.52 and a 1-year high of $228.14. The company has a market capitalization of $66.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.06.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.09. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.25%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

