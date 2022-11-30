LPL Financial LLC Buys 271,226 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 771,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271,226 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $40,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTE. CX Institutional purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the second quarter worth $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 116.1% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TTE opened at $60.99 on Wednesday. TotalEnergies SE has a twelve month low of $44.61 and a twelve month high of $61.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.65 and its 200 day moving average is $53.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $158.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.80.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.08). TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $69.04 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 14.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a $0.767 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €62.00 ($63.92) to €66.00 ($68.04) in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €51.30 ($52.89) to €54.90 ($56.60) in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($59.79) to €65.00 ($67.01) in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.74.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

