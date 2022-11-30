LPL Financial LLC Has $40.61 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,312,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 319,322 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 1.07% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $40,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1,270.8% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $86,000.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $32.65 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.02 and a fifty-two week high of $39.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.03.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.