Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 98.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 895,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 444,289 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $44,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Marin increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 36,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 21,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHO stock opened at $48.24 on Wednesday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $47.87 and a 52-week high of $51.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.77.

