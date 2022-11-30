LPL Financial LLC Buys 115,148 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,491,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 115,148 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.07% of CSX worth $43,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CSX by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 185,175,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,934,814,000 after buying an additional 1,585,487 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 6.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,226,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,753,494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632,575 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 294.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,250,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $983,085,000 after purchasing an additional 19,602,668 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 53.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,162,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $731,208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,771,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 4.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,279,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $618,377,000 after purchasing an additional 847,913 shares in the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Price Performance

CSX opened at $32.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $67.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.24. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $38.63.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 28.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 21.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on CSX from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna lowered CSX from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.54.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.