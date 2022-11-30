Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) by 192.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 426,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280,652 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $42,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 1st quarter worth $375,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 1st quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $589,000.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Price Performance

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF stock opened at $99.85 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 52-week low of $99.56 and a 52-week high of $100.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.80.

