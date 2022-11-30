LPL Financial LLC Buys 14,219 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 14,219 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.06% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $42,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 688.2% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 134 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 44.9% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1,346.2% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 188 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BDX shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $227.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.70.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE BDX opened at $241.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $228.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.80. The company has a market capitalization of $68.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.99, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.61. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $215.90 and a 1-year high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 59.18%.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Further Reading

