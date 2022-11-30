SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) vs. Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Head to Head Review

SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI – Get Rating) and Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.0% of SPI Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.6% of Lattice Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. 22.3% of SPI Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Lattice Semiconductor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get SPI Energy alerts:

Profitability

This table compares SPI Energy and Lattice Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SPI Energy N/A N/A N/A Lattice Semiconductor 24.83% 38.63% 22.45%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SPI Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 Lattice Semiconductor 0 2 3 0 2.60

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for SPI Energy and Lattice Semiconductor, as reported by MarketBeat.

SPI Energy presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 455.56%. Lattice Semiconductor has a consensus target price of $68.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.27%. Given SPI Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe SPI Energy is more favorable than Lattice Semiconductor.

Risk and Volatility

SPI Energy has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lattice Semiconductor has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SPI Energy and Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SPI Energy $161.99 million 0.26 -$45.49 million N/A N/A Lattice Semiconductor $515.33 million 18.04 $95.92 million $1.11 61.10

Lattice Semiconductor has higher revenue and earnings than SPI Energy.

Summary

Lattice Semiconductor beats SPI Energy on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SPI Energy

(Get Rating)

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. provides photovoltaic and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, and utility customers and investors in Australia, Japan, Italy, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Greece. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies. It also develops, owns, and operates solar projects that sell electricity to power companies and other electricity off-takers, including government-owned utility companies. In addition, the company designs and develops EV charging solutions. As of March 30, 2022, it owned and operated 16.8 megawatts of solar projects. The company is headquartered in Sacramento, California.

About Lattice Semiconductor

(Get Rating)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products. In addition, the company licenses its technology portfolio through standard IP and IP core licensing, patent monetization, and IP services. It sells its products directly to end customers, and indirectly through a network of independent manufacturers' representatives and independent distributors. The company primarily serves original equipment manufacturers in the communications and computing, consumer, and industrial and automotive end markets. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Hillsboro, Oregon.

Receive News & Ratings for SPI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.