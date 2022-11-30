America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) Lowered to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of America First Multifamily Investors in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company.

America First Multifamily Investors Price Performance

America First Multifamily Investors stock opened at $18.86 on Monday. America First Multifamily Investors has a 52-week low of $16.53 and a 52-week high of $20.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.60. The company has a quick ratio of 17.76, a current ratio of 17.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

America First Multifamily Investors Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On America First Multifamily Investors

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. America First Multifamily Investors’s payout ratio is 51.42%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATAX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 1.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 8.9% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,393 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 7.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 329,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 22,908 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 67,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 10,110.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 102,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 101,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

About America First Multifamily Investors

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through five segments: Affordable Multifamily MRB Investments, Seniors and Skilled Nursing MRB Investments, MF Properties, Market-Rate Joint Venture Investments, and Public Housing Capital Fund Trusts.

See Also

