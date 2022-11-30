Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Upgraded to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GHLD. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Guild from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Guild from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Guild in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Guild presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.75.

Shares of NYSE:GHLD opened at $11.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $702.31 million, a P/E ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Guild has a 12-month low of $7.18 and a 12-month high of $15.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.34.

Guild ( NYSE:GHLD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $261.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.12 million. Guild had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 28.08%. Analysts predict that Guild will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Edward Bryant, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of Guild stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $47,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,995.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in Guild by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 838,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,540,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Guild by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 520,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after buying an additional 123,099 shares in the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd increased its position in Guild by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 180,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 40,557 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Guild by 837.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 70,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Guild by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 78,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. 7.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 260 branches with licenses in 49 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

