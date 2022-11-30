AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on AXS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AXIS Capital from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com downgraded AXIS Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AXIS Capital from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.67.

Shares of AXIS Capital stock opened at $56.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.96. AXIS Capital has a fifty-two week low of $48.32 and a fifty-two week high of $61.39.

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 12.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AXIS Capital will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is 42.16%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXS. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in AXIS Capital during the second quarter valued at $49,259,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in AXIS Capital by 1,531.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 631,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,059,000 after purchasing an additional 593,181 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in AXIS Capital by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,146,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $190,280,000 after purchasing an additional 381,511 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in AXIS Capital by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,716,687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $98,004,000 after purchasing an additional 336,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in AXIS Capital by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,776,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $167,914,000 after purchasing an additional 317,806 shares during the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

