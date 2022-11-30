First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,764,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,660 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 14.12% of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF worth $47,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 45,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 13,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FCTR opened at $29.05 on Wednesday. First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF has a twelve month low of $25.82 and a twelve month high of $36.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.47.

