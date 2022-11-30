LPL Financial LLC Has $46.10 Million Stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO – Get Rating) by 69.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,373,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 565,060 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF were worth $46,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 18,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 24,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 14.0% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 9,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000.

Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:DIVO opened at $36.34 on Wednesday. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a twelve month low of $25.59 and a twelve month high of $30.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.47 and a 200-day moving average of $34.65.

