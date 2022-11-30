Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank reduced its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 924 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETR. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Entergy by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Entergy in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

ETR has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Entergy from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Entergy from $129.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Entergy from $138.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $112.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.62. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $94.94 and a 12 month high of $126.82.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.17. Entergy had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. This is a boost from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.48%.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

