LPL Financial LLC Trims Holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 546,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,894 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $44,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FPX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 157,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC now owns 122,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,039,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 113,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,358,000 after acquiring an additional 6,386 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 68,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,618,000 after acquiring an additional 16,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,721,000.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF stock opened at $84.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.69. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.50 and a fifty-two week high of $127.92.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

