Credit Suisse AG Sells 737 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 603,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 737 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $39,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 506.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 40,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 34,183 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 20.9% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 194.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 6,725 shares during the last quarter. 140 Summer Partners LP purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth about $45,154,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 13.7% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 11,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HIG stock opened at $75.83 on Wednesday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $60.17 and a one year high of $76.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.92.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $273,636.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,275 shares in the company, valued at $10,890,332.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 147,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $10,745,263.46. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 251,133 shares in the company, valued at $18,234,767.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $273,636.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,275 shares in the company, valued at $10,890,332.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 193,197 shares of company stock worth $14,084,639. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.10.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

