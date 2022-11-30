Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) Announces $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st.
Outfront Media has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 48.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Outfront Media has a payout ratio of 117.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Outfront Media to earn $2.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.3%.
Shares of NYSE:OUT opened at $18.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.67. Outfront Media has a twelve month low of $14.97 and a twelve month high of $29.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.93.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OUT. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Outfront Media during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Outfront Media during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Outfront Media during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Outfront Media during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Outfront Media by 11.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter.
Outfront Media Inc leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, Outfront Media Inc will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.
