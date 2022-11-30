Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 479,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,648 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.88% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $46,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 312.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Price Performance

MGV stock opened at $104.81 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $89.38 and a twelve month high of $109.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.81.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.