Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD – Get Rating) by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,081,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,566,818 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 8.39% of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF worth $44,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000.

Get Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF alerts:

Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PTBD opened at $20.31 on Wednesday. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.42 and a 52 week high of $27.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.08.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.