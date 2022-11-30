Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.24 Per Share

Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.243 per share by the software maker on Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This is a boost from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Open Text has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Open Text has a dividend payout ratio of 30.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Open Text to earn $3.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.97 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ OTEX opened at $28.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 52.71 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Open Text has a 52-week low of $24.91 and a 52-week high of $49.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.01.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OTEX. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Open Text during the first quarter worth $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Open Text by 1,359.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,926 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Open Text during the first quarter worth $124,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Open Text by 321.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,008 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in Open Text by 57.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,353 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OTEX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Open Text from $43.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet cut Open Text from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Open Text from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. CIBC downgraded Open Text from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Open Text in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

