Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) Declares GBX 4.60 Dividend

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 4.60 ($0.06) per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Oxford Instruments Trading Up 1.9 %

LON OXIG opened at GBX 2,140 ($25.60) on Wednesday. Oxford Instruments has a 12 month low of GBX 1,600 ($19.14) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,830 ($33.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of £1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,876.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,947.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,050.02.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Oxford Instruments Company Profile

Oxford Instruments plc provides technology products and services in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare. The company offers atomic force microscopy products; tools for use in research and development across a range of applications, including semiconductors, renewable energy, mining, metallurgy, and forensics; etch and deposition processing equipment and solutions for use in power and RF devices, VCSELs/lasers, 2D materials, augmented reality, biomems, failure analysis, HBLEDs, infrared sensors, MEMS and sensors, and quantum; and low temperature systems comprising wet systems, dry systems, magnets, cryogenics, and accessories.

