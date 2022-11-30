Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) Declares GBX 4.60 Dividend

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIGGet Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 4.60 ($0.06) per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Oxford Instruments Trading Up 1.9 %

LON OXIG opened at GBX 2,140 ($25.60) on Wednesday. Oxford Instruments has a 12 month low of GBX 1,600 ($19.14) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,830 ($33.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of £1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,876.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,947.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,050.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Oxford Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oxford Instruments plc provides technology products and services in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare. The company offers atomic force microscopy products; tools for use in research and development across a range of applications, including semiconductors, renewable energy, mining, metallurgy, and forensics; etch and deposition processing equipment and solutions for use in power and RF devices, VCSELs/lasers, 2D materials, augmented reality, biomems, failure analysis, HBLEDs, infrared sensors, MEMS and sensors, and quantum; and low temperature systems comprising wet systems, dry systems, magnets, cryogenics, and accessories.

