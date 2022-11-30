Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (NYSE:BRDG)

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share on Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st.

Bridge Investment Group Stock Performance

NYSE BRDG opened at $15.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.99. Bridge Investment Group has a 52-week low of $13.74 and a 52-week high of $25.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bridge Investment Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Bridge Investment Group by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Bridge Investment Group by 126.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Bridge Investment Group by 137.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Bridge Investment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Bridge Investment Group by 769.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 7,410 shares during the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bridge Investment Group Company Profile

BRDG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bridge Investment Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $13.50 price objective on shares of Bridge Investment Group in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.10.

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

