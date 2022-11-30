LPL Financial LLC Acquires 8,012 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,006,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,012 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 6.76% of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF worth $47,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 34.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 19.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 77,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after acquiring an additional 12,572 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 33.6% during the second quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:JHML opened at $50.98 on Wednesday. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $44.55 and a 52 week high of $59.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.45 and a 200 day moving average of $49.66.

