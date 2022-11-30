Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Position Cut by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank trimmed its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Moody’s during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in Moody’s during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moody’s Trading Down 0.8 %

MCO opened at $289.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $53.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $264.16 and a 200-day moving average of $280.81. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $230.16 and a 52 week high of $403.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 66.15% and a net margin of 27.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCO has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $260.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $290.00 to $292.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Moody’s from $259.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Moody’s from $255.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $302.00 to $289.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.53.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Stories

