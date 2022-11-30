Commerce Bank Buys 386 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 476.2% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Biogen during the second quarter valued at $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Biogen during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 87.7% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Biogen during the second quarter valued at $31,000. 83.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Biogen from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird raised Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $224.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Biogen from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Biogen from $221.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Biogen from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.75.

BIIB stock opened at $291.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.19. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.16 and a 12-month high of $307.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.82.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 27.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 17.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total transaction of $1,552,832.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,058,457.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

