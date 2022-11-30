Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $11.92

Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.92 and last traded at $11.92, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.92.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.78. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.03.

Lion ( OTCMKTS:LIOPF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $696.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.92 million. Lion had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 5.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lion Co. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company offers dental and oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, dental floss, dental rinses, mouthwashes and breath fresheners, periodontitis ointments, and denture products; body care products, such as shampoos and conditioners, hand soaps, sanitizers, wet wipes, body washes, skin and acne care products, antiperspirants and deodorants, hair-nourishment treatments, men's care and toiletries products, and foot care products.

