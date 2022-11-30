Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $11.92

Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.92 and last traded at $11.92, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.92.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th.
Lion Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.78. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.03.
Lion Company Profile
Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company offers dental and oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, dental floss, dental rinses, mouthwashes and breath fresheners, periodontitis ointments, and denture products; body care products, such as shampoos and conditioners, hand soaps, sanitizers, wet wipes, body washes, skin and acne care products, antiperspirants and deodorants, hair-nourishment treatments, men's care and toiletries products, and foot care products.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lion (LIOPF)
- Which Stocks Are Black Friday, Cyber Monday Winners & Losers?
- Three Reasons It’s Time To Get Bullish On Organigram
- Opportunity Strikes! Hibbett, Inc Falls Flat On Strong Results
- Why Investors Are Eating Up Restaurant Brands International
- Zoom Video Continues to Work Through Normalization
Receive News & Ratings for Lion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.