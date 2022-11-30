Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $40.75

Hino Motors, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HINOY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $40.75 and last traded at $40.75, with a volume of 10 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.75.
Hino Motors Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.68.
Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter. Hino Motors had a negative net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 6.07%.
About Hino Motors
Hino Motors, Ltd. manufactures and sells large commercial vehicles under the Hino brand worldwide. It offers trucks and buses; and light commercial vehicles and passenger vehicles, as well as automotive and industrial diesel engines, vehicle parts, and others. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Hino, Japan.
