Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $68.10

Gecina SA (OTCMKTS:GECFF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $68.10 and last traded at $68.10, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $68.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on GECFF. UBS Group dropped their target price on Gecina from €150.00 ($154.64) to €125.00 ($128.87) in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Gecina from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.92.

Get Gecina alerts:

Gecina Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.11.

About Gecina

Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe's leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments. These portfolios are valued at 20 billion euros at end-June 2020.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gecina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gecina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.