Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Announces $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st.

Acushnet has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Acushnet has a payout ratio of 27.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Acushnet to earn $2.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.5%.

Acushnet Stock Performance

NYSE GOLF opened at $44.48 on Wednesday. Acushnet has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $56.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Acushnet ( NYSE:GOLF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $558.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.42 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Acushnet will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Acushnet news, insider Steven Francis Pelisek sold 700 shares of Acushnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $30,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,825,952. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Acushnet in the third quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Acushnet in the second quarter worth $57,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Acushnet in the third quarter worth $214,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Acushnet in the first quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Acushnet by 6.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. 49.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOLF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital lowered shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Acushnet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.14.

Acushnet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

Further Reading

