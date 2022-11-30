Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 4th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st.

Mueller Industries has raised its dividend by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Mueller Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 16.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Mueller Industries Price Performance

MLI opened at $67.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.09. Mueller Industries has a 1-year low of $49.42 and a 1-year high of $70.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.64.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Mueller Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other Mueller Industries news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total value of $68,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,852,711.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,779,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $475,606,000 after purchasing an additional 64,501 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,341,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,510,000 after purchasing an additional 116,393 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,996,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,155,000 after purchasing an additional 25,778 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,928,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,621,000 after purchasing an additional 17,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mueller Industries in the first quarter worth $29,681,000. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

