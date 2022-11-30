Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC (LON:FSV) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 5.45 Per Share

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC (LON:FSV – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, November 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.45 ($0.07) per share on Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This is an increase from Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values’s previous dividend of $2.30. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of LON FSV opened at GBX 276.46 ($3.31) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 261.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 265.01. Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values has a 52-week low of GBX 232 ($2.78) and a 52-week high of GBX 315 ($3.77). The stock has a market capitalization of £896.00 million and a P/E ratio of 573.96.

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values Company Profile

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. It is co-managed by FIL Investments International. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. It spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

