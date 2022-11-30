Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Declares $0.67 Quarterly Dividend

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.6675 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st.

Dominion Energy has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Dominion Energy has a payout ratio of 61.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Dominion Energy to earn $4.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.67 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.3%.

Dominion Energy Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of D opened at $59.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.95. The company has a market capitalization of $49.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Dominion Energy has a 1-year low of $57.95 and a 1-year high of $88.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 12.84%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on D shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $69.00 in a report on Sunday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dominion Energy

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $464,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $419,000. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $379,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

