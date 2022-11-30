Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.32 Per Share

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.3226 per share by the energy company on Sunday, January 1st. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Imperial Oil has increased its dividend payment by an average of 13.7% annually over the last three years. Imperial Oil has a dividend payout ratio of 19.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Imperial Oil to earn $4.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.35 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.4%.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Imperial Oil Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IMO opened at $57.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $34.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Imperial Oil has a 12-month low of $31.71 and a 12-month high of $58.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Rating ) (TSE:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 1.81%. As a group, research analysts expect that Imperial Oil will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities cut Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$79.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Desjardins boosted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$70.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$73.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Imperial Oil by 12.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,602 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Imperial Oil during the first quarter worth approximately $570,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Imperial Oil during the first quarter worth approximately $533,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Imperial Oil during the first quarter worth approximately $523,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in Imperial Oil during the second quarter worth approximately $517,000. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Imperial Oil

(Get Rating)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.