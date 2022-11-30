Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.53

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.53 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st.

Houlihan Lokey has raised its dividend by an average of 17.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Houlihan Lokey has a dividend payout ratio of 42.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Houlihan Lokey to earn $5.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.3%.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Down 1.0 %

HLI stock opened at $96.28 on Wednesday. Houlihan Lokey has a twelve month low of $74.18 and a twelve month high of $122.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.75 and a 200 day moving average of $83.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.15. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $489.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.32 million. On average, research analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 5,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $497,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 5,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $497,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 16,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.28, for a total value of $1,526,713.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,182 shares of company stock worth $2,104,658. Corporate insiders own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 9.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 7.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 10.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on HLI. StockNews.com began coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Houlihan Lokey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.25.

About Houlihan Lokey

(Get Rating)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Featured Stories

