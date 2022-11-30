Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Raises Dividend to $0.71 Per Share

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) announced an annual dividend on Wednesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.714 per share on Friday, January 6th. This represents a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.67.

Churchill Downs has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Churchill Downs has a payout ratio of 6.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Churchill Downs to earn $12.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.71 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.6%.

Shares of Churchill Downs stock opened at $222.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.31. Churchill Downs has a 12 month low of $172.75 and a 12 month high of $249.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHDN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,380,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,830,000 after purchasing an additional 73,505 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Churchill Downs by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 912,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Churchill Downs by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 330,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,245,000 after acquiring an additional 10,092 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 165,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,760,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 164,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,422,000 after buying an additional 8,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

CHDN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Churchill Downs from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

