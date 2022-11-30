Short Interest in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Grows By 33.8%

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, a growth of 33.8% from the October 31st total of 1,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 875,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

VRSK stock opened at $176.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $27.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.85. Verisk Analytics has a 12-month low of $156.05 and a 12-month high of $230.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.82.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.01). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 34.12%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 19.25%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $184.00 to $173.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total transaction of $179,223.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,503,938.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 316.4% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,821,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,034,892,000 after buying an additional 3,663,826 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 13.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,663,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $980,327,000 after buying an additional 686,034 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 23.3% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,058,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $521,629,000 after buying an additional 578,564 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 18.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,085,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $534,022,000 after buying an additional 470,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,140,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,605,808,000 after purchasing an additional 456,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

