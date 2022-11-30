Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Plans $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.265 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st.

Commerce Bancshares has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 53 years. Commerce Bancshares has a payout ratio of 25.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Commerce Bancshares to earn $4.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.8%.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Commerce Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $73.35 on Wednesday. Commerce Bancshares has a 52 week low of $62.80 and a 52 week high of $75.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.15. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.01). Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The company had revenue of $384.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David W. Kemper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $695,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,151,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,098,814.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director David W. Kemper sold 10,000 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $695,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,151,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,098,814.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas J. Noack sold 715 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $50,300.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,233.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,819 shares of company stock valued at $901,859 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,332,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $749,743,000 after acquiring an additional 117,162 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 8.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,656,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,554,000 after buying an additional 544,292 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,304,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,739,000 after buying an additional 111,594 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 15.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,385,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,195,000 after buying an additional 181,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,110,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,527,000 after buying an additional 12,655 shares in the last quarter. 68.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Commerce Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.