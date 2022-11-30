Natixis Investment Managers International Has $303,000 Stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Natixis Investment Managers International trimmed its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,567 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VICI. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 19.5% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 20,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in VICI Properties by 18.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 64,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in VICI Properties by 2.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 76,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in VICI Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in VICI Properties by 60.7% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 255,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,261,000 after purchasing an additional 96,375 shares in the last quarter.

VICI Properties Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of VICI opened at $33.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.82. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.23 and a 12 month high of $35.69.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 145.80%.

VICI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

