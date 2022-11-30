Natixis Investment Managers International Raises Stock Position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Natixis Investment Managers International grew its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 261.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,782,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,104,462,000 after buying an additional 646,833 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.2% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,920,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,312,000 after buying an additional 196,837 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 3.0% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,171,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $791,963,000 after buying an additional 406,658 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 12.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,455,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $583,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 3.9% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,955,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,693,000 after purchasing an additional 301,075 shares in the last quarter. 46.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLF stock opened at $46.12 on Wednesday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.96 and a twelve month high of $58.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.01. The company has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.528 per share. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.53%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sun Life Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

