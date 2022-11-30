CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Bought by Natixis Investment Managers International

Natixis Investment Managers International lifted its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,653,523,000 after buying an additional 94,482 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the first quarter worth $232,613,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 2.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,639,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $169,005,000 after purchasing an additional 43,695 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 2.2% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,483,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,850,000 after purchasing an additional 32,383 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 58.2% during the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,005,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,231,000 after purchasing an additional 370,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $106.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.30. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $57.25 and a one year high of $119.60. The company has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CF shares. Scotiabank raised CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on CF Industries from $117.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on CF Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on CF Industries from $117.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.86.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

