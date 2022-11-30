Natixis Investment Managers International Grows Stock Holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Natixis Investment Managers International boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 134.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 409.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 49.3% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1,025.6% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WRB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.64.

W. R. Berkley Price Performance

W. R. Berkley stock opened at $75.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.43 and its 200 day moving average is $67.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52-week low of $50.44 and a 52-week high of $76.06.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 17.98%. W. R. Berkley’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.62%.

About W. R. Berkley

(Get Rating)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.