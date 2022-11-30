Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,836 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 1,926 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 77.0% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 393 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 101.3% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 481 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth $47,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth $85,000. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTSH has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. TheStreet downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.16.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Down 0.8 %

CTSH stock opened at $59.62 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $51.33 and a 52-week high of $93.47. The firm has a market cap of $30.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.17. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total transaction of $174,207.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,484.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total transaction of $174,207.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,484.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $285,841.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,104.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.